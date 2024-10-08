Sport minister urges Mzansi to vote for Ronwen Williams

Voting for Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who was nominated for the Ballon d’Or Yachine Trophy in September, is something that all South Africans should do.

This is according to Gayton McKenzie, the Minister of Sport, who encouraged the nation to cast votes in favour of Williams.

In supporting Williams to win this coveted trophy, McKenzie joined thousands of South Africans who have cast their ballots.

Williams, who won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award in the January/February 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, has unexpectedly jumped ahead in the polls, leading the pack by 69.6% thus far.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or awards will be presented on October 28 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France.

Williams faces tough competition

Williams made history when he became the first player based in Africa to receive a nomination for the Ballon d’Or Awards.

Ronza, as he is referred to with great affection, received nominations for one of the top 10 goalkeepers in the world due to his exceptional play at both the club and international levels.

The 32-year-old goalie will face off against some of the greatest players in the world, including Mike Maignan of AC Milan, Andre Lounine of Real Madrid, and Emiliano Martinez of Argentina, who won the World Cup.

In 2019, the Yachine Trophy was renamed in honour of former Soviet custodian Lev Yashin.

At the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the captain of Bafana Bafana led South Africa to a bronze medal.

He also garnered international attention when, in their quarterfinal penalty shootout victory over Cape Verde, he saved four spot kicks, leading Bafana to their first semifinal appearance and their best finish in the competition since 2000.

McKenzie wrote on social media: “Mzansi, let’s support our own #RonwenWilliams who has been nominated for the Yachine Trophy at the Ballon d’Or Awards.

The best in the world

“[He] currently leads the English voting with 69.6%. Let us all please vote for Ronwen Williams; we already know that he is the best goalkeeper in the world; let’s make the world know what we know.”

The Ronwen Williams Foundation also posted: “SA, let’s rally behind Ronwen Williams for the 2024 Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy and help him to number one in the public voting poll.

“As a true leader on and off the pitch, Ronwen has shown incredible skill, dedication, and sportsmanship throughout the season.

“His outstanding performances have not only elevated his team but also inspired fans everywhere. Every vote counts.

“Let’s show our support and let the world know who we think should win. We hope this encourages the formal voting and helps him secure the prestigious honour.”

Link for voting: https://www.lequipe.fr/en/special/selection/ballon-dor-2024

