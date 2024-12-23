Sundowns aware of the threat posed by former star Bongani Zungu

Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to KwaZulu-Natal for their Betway Premiership encounter against AmaZulu. And they will be very much aware of the threat posed by their former player Bongani Zungu, who crossed the floor to Usuthu last week.

The game will take place on Tuesday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, and kick-off is at 3pm. Sundowns will be looking to maintain their lead at the top of the league. And to also stretch their lead with second-placed Orlando Pirates breathing down their necks. Sundowns lead the charts by three points, but the Buccaneers have one game in hand.

Unimpressive start

As for Usuthu, they are struggling for survival after a rather unimpressive start. They beefed up their team when they brought former Bafana Bafana star Zungu and Sandile Mthethwa. And they are sitting in position number 13, with nine points out of eight matches.

Hard-working Sundowns midfielder Siphelele Mkhulise says that they know Zungu, their former teammate, very well. And they will prepare for what he will bring, if he gets to play.

“Bongani is a very good player, and we all know that he will add value to AmaZulu. I think we must be alert and ready. Because we are not sure whether he will play or not,” said Mkhulise.

“We are expecting a very tough game because they want points, and they are playing at home. They have very good players and they have been playing well. Unfortunately, they have not been getting the results sometimes. But it’s a good team,” he added.

Supporters invited to attend

Mkhulise also took the opportunity to invite their supporters to buy tickets and to come in large numbers.

“I wish everyone a merry Christmas, and I beg everyone to be safe and to enjoy their holidays responsibly. Enjoy the festive season with your loved ones.

“People have gone home to Durban on vacation, and I would like to call on them to come and to support our team. And we will make sure we make you happy these holidays – please buy tickets and come to the stadium to support us,” he added.

