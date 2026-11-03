Sundowns march on to Carling Cup semis after hard-fought win over Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns booked the first spot in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals, following their hard-fought 1-0 win over Golden Arrows at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night.

Striker Iqraam Rayners scored the only goal of the game in the second half to ensure that Sundowns march on to the last four of the tournament ahead of their CAF Super Cup final against USM Alger on Sunday.

Sundowns created several goal-scoring opportunities in the first half, but in most moments their decision-making in the final third let them down. Take nothing away from Arrows goalkeeper Dumisani Msibi, who made some good saves to ensure that the game heads into the break goalless.

Siyanda Ndlovu was also a nuisance for the Arrows defence on the right-hand side with his blistering pace, power and dribbles, as he posed a threat and even struck the woodwork at some point.

The home side picked up where they left off in the second half, as they were all over the visitors, with Msibi called to action once again as he pulled another big save from a snapshot by Rayners at close range.

Miguel Cardoso had to switch things up, as he unleashed his big guns by introducing Marcelo Allende, Thabang Matuludi, and Cassius Mailula in a triple substitution, which saw Sphelele Mkhulise, Arthur Sales and Thapelo Morena make way.

Cardoso’s opposite number, Mandla Ncikazi, also made three substitutes, but just before that, Rayners broke the deadlock and found the back of the net, when he flicked a shot from Antonio van Wyk to make it 1-0 in the 68th minute.

The game slightly opened up a bit, as Abafana Bes’thende tried to push for the equaliser, but they did not threaten Sundowns’ goals with Ricardo Goss not having much to do the entire match.

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Masandawana will find out who their semi-final opponents will be by Sunday night, with the Carling Knockout quarterfinals set to be wrapped up over the weekend.