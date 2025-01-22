Sundowns plan to exact revenge when they play Magesi

Mamelodi Sundowns will try to increase their lead at the top of the standings to six points when they return to Betway Premiership action on Wednesday night.

The match between the Brazilians and Magesi FC is scheduled for 7.30pm at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Sundowns will also be seeking retribution against the Carling Knockout champions, who shocked them in the previous year’s final.

Masandawana, who secured their place in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals over the weekend, will be hoping to pick up from where they left off against the Limpopo team.

“I think the mentality is going to be the same. The hunger will be the same because it’s different in the PSL [Premier Soccer League],” Sundowns defender Thapelo Morena said.

“We played against Magesi in the final, and we did not have a good result, so we are going to take it a notch up.”

It will be a battle between the top and bottom of the table when the two sides square off.

Leading the pack

The Brazilians are leading the pack with 30 points while Magesi are last with just seven points after 12 matches.

A victory against struggling Magesi would put Sundowns six points clear of Orlando Pirates, who are chasing in position two.

“We want to fix our record in the league, and we know that Orlando Pirates, who are second on the log, are just three points behind us,” said Morena.

“We need to try to level up and open the gap. If we continue winning, we know it’s going to be difficult for other teams to catch up.

“When you win and the other team wins, it’s good because it pushes us because we are also preparing for the Champions League.”

The reigning PSL champions will be without goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams, who is still serving his suspension after picking up a red card against AmaZulu in December.