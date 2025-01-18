Talented midfielder joins Sundowns on eve of crucial CAF clash

On the eve of their crucial CAF Champions League encounter against AS FAR on Sunday, Mamelodi Sundowns announced the signing of talented midfielder Jayden Adams.

Adams joins the reigning Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions on a three-and-a-half-year contract from Stellenbosch FC.

“Bafana Bafana international Jayden Adams has joined the home of 14-time champions on a three-and-a-half-year deal,” Sundowns wrote on their social media on Saturday.

The 23-year-old leaves Stellenbosch having racked up 139 appearances, nine goals and 10 assists.

Downs have been eyeing the midfielder for a while

Adams has been on Sundowns’ radar for some time now, as the versatile midfielder has been impressive for both club and country for the last two seasons.

The Bafana midfielder was key to Stellies achieving historic feats including winning the inaugural Carling Knockout. This qualified them for the CAF Confederations Cup for the first time this season.

He was also instrumental in helping the team from the Winelands book their spot in the Confederations Cup last 16. He even scored in their 2-0 win over Stade Malien last weekend.

Adams’ new team faces tricky CL qualification

Adams joins the Brazilians in a crucial phase of the season. Masandawana face a mammoth task ahead to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Coach Miguel Cardoso’s side hosts the Moroccan giants and Group B leaders at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday evening. The game gets under way at 6pm.

Sundowns only need a point to secure automatic qualification and join Orlando Pirates in the round of 16 of the competition.

