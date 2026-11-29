South Africa could not have asked for a better representative at the upcoming CAF Awards than Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder, Teboho Mokoena, who will be vying for the Interclub top honours in Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday.

Mokoena was shortlisted in the final top three for the CAF Interclub Player of the Year award, alongside Egypt’s Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan and Morocco’s Mohamed Rabie Hrimat.

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Yes, it might not be the main CAF Player of the Year accolade of the night but to be nominated as one of the best players currently playing in Africa is a big deal worth celebrating. It means you are stepping in the right direction and your impact on the continent is recognised and felt.

For Mokoena, it will be important for him to follow in the footsteps of Percy Tau and Ronwen Williams by becoming only the third South African to win the award.

Initially, he was named in the top 10 for the African Footballer of the Year category but did not make the final top five list, which is headlined by global stars Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid), Ismael Saibari (Bayern Munich), Pape Gueye (Villareal), former winner Sadio Mane (Al Nassr) and current holder Achraf Hakimi (PSG).

The 29-year-old had a season of his life, both at club and national team level. Mokoena was instrumental in Sundowns winning their second Champions League title in a decade.

Player yaSechaba, as Mokoena is fondly known, scored a winning scorcher against AS FAR in Rabat to help Sundowns lift the title in style.

Masandawana are also nominated in the Club of the Year category and, like Mokoena, are favourites to emerge victorious for winning the Champions League.

In the same year, Mokoena went on to have a fairy tale run with Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, when his immense contribution helped South Africa progress to the knockout stages of the competition for the first time in history.

The likes of Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, defender Khuliso Mudau and coach Miguel Cardoso did not make the final shortlist for the respective categories they were nominated for. So, Mokoena will be carrying the hopes of Sundowns and the nation on Wednesday night in Lagos.

CAF Awards 2026 – Men’s Final Shortlist

Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year:

1. Vozinha (Cabo Verde/Colo-Colo)

2. Yassine Bounou

(Morocco/Al Hilal)

3. Edouard Mendy

(Senegal/Al Ahli)

Men’s Interclub Player of the Year:

1. Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ (Egypt/Al Ahly)

2. Mohamed Rabie Hrimat (Morocco/AS FAR)

3. Teboho Mokoena(South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

Men’s Coach of the Year:

1. Pedro Leitão Brito ‘Bubista’ (Cabo Verde)

2. Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco)

3. Pape Thiaw (Senegal)

Men’s Young Player of the Year:

1. Yan Diomande (Côte d’Ivoire/Real Madrid)

2. Ayyoub Bouaddi (Morocco/Manchester City)

3. Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal/Aston Villa)

Men’s National Team of the Year:

1. Cabo Verde

2. Morocco

3. Senegal

Men’s Club of the Year:

1. USM Alger (Algeria)

2. AS FAR (Morocco)

3. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

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