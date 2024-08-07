‘Those who want to bring back Swallows can count on my support’

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is ready to release a 28-page-long piece of writing that tells a story about his painful journey with the now-defunct Moroka Swallows.

The Dube Birds, as Swallows was affectionately known, were put up for sale recently, and Marumo Gallants bought the club’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) status.

This was due to financial woes under the leadership of chairman David Mogashoa.

Lesufi, a devoted Swallows fan, gave a brief account of how he became acquainted with and fell in love with the team in the 1980s.

“I penned a very painful 28-page piece about my memory and journey with Swallows,” he told the media in an interview recently.

A painful journey with mixed emotions

“How I was recruited after running away from my sister’s birthday function to watch the first game of Moroka Swallows.

“It was between the Witbank Black Aces and the Moroka Swallows at Ellis Park Stadium. It was a Mainstay Cup final. [Joel] Ace Mnini scored the winning goal after extra-time.

“So, I penned from that moment until we agreed that this team must go.

“When it was taken back to amateur rank by Fifa, and I had to put it from there until during Covid, it got promoted into the PSL. So, it’s 28 pages, and I’m ready to release that.

“It’s a painful journey, but with mixed emotions. And I still believe there will be another generation that wants to bring back Swallows. And they can count on my support, and I’ll give them the expertise.”

Commitments at the legislature

When Swallows finally returned to the PSL during the 2018-19 season after purchasing the status of the National First Division side Maccabi, Lesufi was hands-on in the running of the club.

However, he was forced to step down as president of the club in 2022 due to his duties and commitments at the Gauteng provincial legislature.

“The demise of Swallows is not that we could not succeed. It’s just that I’m one person. When I manage something, I want it to be at my fingertips, but because of my work responsibilities, it’s impossible,” Lesufi said.

“That is why I had to resign from the team and give it to the chair [Mogashoa], who did a wonderful job, I must be honest, to run it.

“But I’ve got 28 pages that I’m ready to share with the sector and the supporters of Swallows.”

