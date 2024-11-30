Van Rooyen to set aside emotions against former side Stellies

Orlando Pirates defender Deano van Rooyen says he will not allow his emotions to get in his way when he goes up against his former side Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

Pirates will host Stellenbosch in their Betway Premiership encounter at the Orlando Stadium. The game will get underway at 3:30pm.

Van Rooyen, who joined the Buccaneers at the start of the season from Stellenbosch, will finally get an opportunity to play against his former employers, whether he starts or is introduced as a substitute.

Raring to go

The speedy right fullback is now fully fit after a recent injury.

“For me, I just must focus on my game and not the potential emotions that may arise facing my former team,” Van Rooyen said during a press conference at Rand Stadium on Friday.

“Whether the coach decides to start me or not, I will just be going to the match to do my job, that’s all.”

His heart led him to Soweto

Having spent eight years at Stellenbosch and racking up well over 100 appearances for the club, Van Rooyen said moving to the Soweto giants was not easy as the club wanted to keep him.

“They [Stellenbosch] wanted to keep me, but I told them, let me follow my dream, I wanted something new in my career,” he said.

“I have been at Stellenbosch for eight years, so I had to make a switch and go to a different environment, to show the person I am, my character and personality.

“I was talking to my family and players at the club about what is best for me, and they told me to go after my dreams.

“So, I sat down with my family to discuss my move to Orlando Pirates, and they said they would be happy for me if I went, it’s what I wanted. I wanted to follow my dreams, but it was a difficult decision.”

Van Rooyen added: “You know they say players don’t survive here in the Johannesburg environment because everything is fast – the lifestyle and everything, so for me it’s to behave on and off the field.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content