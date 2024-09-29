Wafa-Wafa cup fever rolls into Durban as Bucs, Stellies collide

Durban football followers have never disappointed at all, and it was evident when the match tickets for this year’s MTN8 Cup final were sold out in just under four hours.

So, fireworks can be expected when Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC come face-to-face in the final at the picturesque Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

After a swashbuckling start, which resulted in Stellies outplaying and outclassing Mamelodi Sundowns over two legs in the semi-finals, the Cape side are now blowing hot and cold.

