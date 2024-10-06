‘We can do even better’ – Magesi FC coach

New kids on the block Magesi FC have had a relatively decent start to the season, registering four points in as many matches despite lacking topflight football experience.

They are currently perched 12 on the Betway Premiership.

table and are sitting comfortably in front of three-time PSL winners SuperSport United, Marumo Gallants and TS Galaxy.

They opened with a 1-0 loss at the hands of Sekhukhune United after applying themselves well in the Polokwane encounter. They were then nailed by neighbours Polokwane City who gave them a baptism of fire with a 2-0 margin in front of their supporters.

