Soccer

‘We can do even better’ – Magesi FC coach

By Kgomotso Mokoena
Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen welcomes the fixture break as he wants his players rested before they start preparing for the Carling Knockout Cup. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

New kids on the block Magesi FC have had a relatively decent start to the season, registering four points in as many matches despite lacking topflight football experience.

They are currently perched 12 on the Betway Premiership.

table and are sitting comfortably in front of three-time PSL winners SuperSport United, Marumo Gallants and TS Galaxy.

They opened with a 1-0 loss at the hands of Sekhukhune United after applying themselves well in the Polokwane encounter. They were then nailed by neighbours Polokwane City who gave them a baptism of fire with a 2-0 margin in front of their supporters.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.