Williams happy to face Dortmund in Club World Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams has spoken out following the team’s Group F draw against Ulsan HD (Korea), Fluminense (Brazil), and Borussia Dortmund (Germany) in the Fifa Club World Cup.

Sundowns earned enough points to secure a spot in this esteemed competition after advancing to the CAF Champions League semifinals.

Some of the world’s top teams, including Barcelona, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Paris St Germain, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, FC Porto, and Real Madrid, are among those competing in the tournament.

Al Ahly (Egypt), Esperance (Tunisia), Wydad Athletic (Morocco) and Sundowns are the four teams that will represent the African continent.

Amazing achievement

Masandawana may not be able to handle the strength of Dortmund and Brazil’s Fluminense, but they can take on Ulsan, a Korean team.

“Wonderful draw, wonderful set-up. I’m just thrilled to see the name Mamelodi Sundowns up there with the best; I’ve got such goosebumps just seeing our name up there,” Williams told the club’s media department from Morocco, where they will face FAR Rabat in the Champions League group stage on Saturday.

“Once our name came on the screen, it’s heartfelt, just an amazing achievement for the club.”

“We’re currently in camp in Morocco, preparing for our Champions League game, and it was wonderful that all the players were together, and we watched the draw together and the reaction that we all got once our name arrived on the screen.”

Ulsan play quick football

Williams explained further: “All the groups were going to be tough. It’s beneficial that there are some teams we are familiar with, like Fluminense.

“We have similar traits in our build-up, in the way that they play. They share similar traits and structures. We used a lot of their clips and a lot of their build-ups as well.

“And I know there is someone in our camp who will be thrilled because he played for Borussia Dortmund, Tashreeq Matthews.

“And Ulsan, all the way from Korea, we know how tough it’s going to be; they play quick football. So overall, we’re happy, we’re excited, and we can’t wait for the Club World Cup to start.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content