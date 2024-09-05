Williams in history books as he gets nominated for Ballon d’Or

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has made history by becoming the first-ever African-based player to get nominated at the Ballon d’Or Awards.

Williams was nominated on Wednesday night as one of the 10 best goalkeepers in the world for his stellar performances at club and international level.

The 32-year-old shot stopper will be competing for the Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy against some of the world’s heavyweights, including Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Real Madrid’s treble winner Andre Lounine, and AC Milan’s Mike Maignan.

Williams is the fourth African goalkeeper nominated for the world’s prestigious award after Cameroonian Andre Onana, Senegalese Edouard Mendy, and Moroccan Yassine Bounou.

The Yachine Trophy was named after former Soviet Union goalkeeper Lev Yashin in 2019.

The winner of the Lev Yashin Trophy will be announced during the Ballon d’Or Awards ceremony in Paris on October 28.

Williams’ heroics at Afcon

Williams’ world recognition comes after his heroics at the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast. He guided South Africa to winning a bronze medal.

He also made the headlines across the globe when he saved four spot kicks in their quarterfinal penalty shoot-out win over Cape Verde to take Bafana to their first semifinal and best ever finish in the competition since 2000.

Williams then helped Sundowns retain their Premier Soccer League (PSL) title for the seventh time in a row, won the inaugural African Football League title, and reached the CAF Champions League semi-final.

He was also one game away from being part of PSL history of finishing the season unbeaten in the league with Sundowns.

He is currently sidelined due to injury and will miss Bafana’s Afcon qualifiers opening two matches against Uganda and South Sudan.

Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy:

Diogo Costa (Portugal, FC Porto)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris St-Germain)

Gregor Kobel (Switzerland, Borussia Dortmund)

Andriy Lunin (Ukraine, Real Madrid)

Mike Maignan (France, AC Milan)

Giorgi Mamardashvili (George, Valencia)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Unai Simon (Spain, Athletic Bilbao)

Yann Sommer (Switzerland, Inter Milan)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

