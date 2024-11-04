Spinning slowly but surely gaining the traction it deserves in Mzansi 

Who would have ever imagined that a mere hobby from most townships of South Africa would end up being at the top of the lists of deliverables of an entire minister and be the talk of the town across various social media platforms?

Spinning is slowly but surely gaining the traction it’s been longing for, with big events being hosted left, right, and centre across the country recently. For instance, in October alone, Red Bull and BMW (MFestival) hosted major spinning events that got the people talking and interested.

All of this is right at the back of the flamboyant and outspoken Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, who said that he wants to make spinning the greatest sport in SA.

McKenzie’s department went as far as injecting a hefty R5-million towards spinning, with the funds set to be used to promote and grow the sport, with various corporate partners also coming on board to sponsor the sport, as per the minister’s wishes.

“This is the first time that spinning is getting money. They have satisfied all the requirements expected from a federation just as we helping Sascoc, just as we are helping Cricket SA, just as we helping the different sporting codes, we are now helping Spinning SA,” McKenzie said during an event in Cape Town recently.

Like any other sport, spinning consists of its greats and legends of the game, with the likes of Jeff James, Magesh Ndaba and Shahiem Bell.

With spinning on the rise to being professionalised, Sunday World introduces the current crop of SA spinners:

Samkeliso ‘Sam Sam’ Thubane:

Samkeliso, famously known as “Sam Sam” in the world of spinning, is currently the flagbearer of Spinning in SA. The 26-year-old from Hazyview in Mpumalanga was recently announced as an official Red Bull athlete and is the first spinner to win the Red Bull Shay’iMoto competition twice in a row.

Sharing his spinning journey in a recent interview with Sunday World, Thubane said his love and passion for cars all started at the age of 12 in 2010.

“I was initially involved in quad biking but I started spinning as a young boy, where I would attend local events with my father and convinced him to buy the first BMW. From

there onwards, I was taught how to spin at the age of 12,” Thubane said.

“Even though there is a stigma that spinning is associated with gangsterism, I fortunately did not experience that because who would think that a 12-year-old is a gangster?

“So, my 24-year journey as a spinner has been great and I want to represent South Africa at an international level. We have all types of motor sports that are recognised in the world, and as spinners, we want the same – for spinning to be a professional sport and put it on the map.”

Austin Kruger:

Like Thubane, Austin Kruger is one of the famous and respected spinners in SA for his extraordinary driving skills and jaw-dropping stunts.

The Cape Town-based spinner went wheels for wheels with Thubane in the final of the fourth annual Red Bull Shay’ iMoto spinning event in 2022, which saw Thubane drive away with the title.

Keishlyn Vries:

Keishlyn Vries is a female spinner based in Bloemfontein and has competed in spinning events such as the Free State Lemo Fest spin explosion.

Zwikhodo ‘Ziko’ Nembambula:

Zwikhodo Nembambula is a spinner from Pretoria with over 15 years of experience in the game of spinning. Ziko, as Nembambula is fondly known on the streets, took his passion for spinning to another level when he opened a business called Westside Customs. Ziko was recently said to be grooming popular music producer and pioneer DJ Maphorisa to become a spinner.

