Sundowns launch CAF title defence as third African crown beckons

After winning their second CAF Champions League in May, Mamelodi Sundowns will return to the continent’s most prestigious club competition as they aim to win the tournament for a record third time.

Their 2-1 aggregate win over Morocco’s AS FAR in Rabat in May, entrenched Masandawana as one of the best teams in Africa and ended any doubt about which is the best team in the Betway Premiership.

The defending champions begin their campaign with a trip to Angola to face Wiliete SC at the Ombaka National Stadium in Benguela today.

Sundowns enter the competition at this stage after receiving a bye from the First Preliminary Round and will provide Wiliete, who are enjoying a rather Cinderella run, with the biggest test of the competition.

Midweek, Sundowns returned to league action in style, after a 4-1 victory over Richards Bay at the Princess Magogo Stadium. Goals from Tashreeq Matthews, Iqraam Rayners and Fawaaz Basadien saw the Brazilians picking up all points on offer. On book, they should be too powerful for the Angolans.

“It’s important that people understand this could be a game of the same standard as a group match in Champions League,” Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso told Supersport.

“We are speaking about the team that is leading the Angolan championship. And when you speak about respect for the opponent, it means level of preparation that we need to have. We need to take ourselves to the limits on the preparation, on the commitment and also on the way we’re going to face the two matches.”

Wiliete, who underlined their attacking credentials by defeating Seychelles’ Foresters FC 5-0 on aggregate in the opening round, might want to fancy their chances against the star-studded Sundowns squad that is teeming with Bafana Bafana international players and many lethal South American players.

According to the CAF website, at the heart of Wiliete’s progress has been Mabululu, whose return to Angolan club football has given the Benguela side an experienced international striker capable of making the difference at continental level.

He scored twice in the opening leg, with Gibelé and César Cangué also on target in the 4-0 victory, before delivering again in the return fixture.

Three of Wiliete’s five goals across the tie, therefore, came from the Angola international.

His presence is significant for a club seeking to establish itself among Africa’s elite. For Wiliete, the challenge now is considerably greater: overcoming the champions of Africa and taking the next major step in their emergence on the continental stage. The second leg will be played at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria this coming Saturday.

CAF’s financial support measures will also see clubs eliminated in the preliminary rounds receive $100 000 (R1.7-million) to assist with travel and logistical expenses, as part of efforts to support participation in its interclub competitions.