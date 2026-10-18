VAR blackout for key stakeholders as SuperSport, PSL left in dark

There are growing concerns that the most important role players, SuperSport and the Premier Soccer League (PSL), have been excluded in the South African Football Association’s (Safa) plans to roll out the video assistant referee (VAR), which was announced this past week.

After months of procrastination, Safa is going full steam ahead with the refereeing technology.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and Safa held a joint press conference at the Freedom Heritage Site & Museum in Pretoria on Wednesday, to make a public announcement that VAR equipment and training will be available in the coming months.

In April, McKenzie pledged R20 million to Safa for the implementation of VAR and in August, the minister gave the association 21 days to provide a comprehensive update on the VAR status after there was silence and no explanation coming from Safa.

On Wednesday, Safa was represented by CEO Lydia Monyepao, president Danny Jordaan and his deputy, Linda Zwane.

The PSL was conspicuous in its absence and questions have also been raised about the involvement of broadcaster, SuperSport, as the rollout begins.

Well-placed sources revealed that there was unhappiness because SuperSport is the TV broadcast rights-holders and its involvement in the VAR project was key.

As the main consumer of this venture, the PSL is also a big player in the project. There has been a huge outcry in PSL matches about the poor performance of referees for many years and the screams are growing louder, with just about every match played in the boundaries of the league.

Monyepao confirmed that they still needed to consult with the broadcasters, mainly SuperSport TV.

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“From our side, there are a lot of phases we need to get through before approval is granted. We have not met with the broadcasters as yet and we are planning to have talks with them soon.”

SuperSport responded: “SuperSport is aware of the ongoing processes and discussions surrounding the introduction of VAR.

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“As a broadcaster, we are confident of carrying out the technical requirements, having tested the facilities required in 2025 and having conducted Fifa matches. No further comment will be made until the full process is completed.”

McKenzie has now handed all VAR responsibilities to Safa who assured the public that the funds that he provided to the national association have not been touched.

On Friday, PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala declined to comment on the matter.