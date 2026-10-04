Africa’s AI race goes beyond technology

Africa’s artificial intelligence ambitions are entering a new phase but the continent’s ability to benefit from the technology will depend on far more than how quickly businesses adopt AI.

The infrastructure powering it, access to reliable connectivity, availability of computing capacity, investment and the skills needed to develop home-grown solutions are equally important.

These issues will come under the spotlight at the Africa Tech Festival, which returns to the Cape Town International Convention Centre from November 16 to 19. It will bring together various stakeholders such as government, telecommunications operators, infrastructure providers and investors from across Africa and beyond to discuss the forces shaping the continent’s digital economy.

This year’s programme will probe whether the continent can become a producer of AI rather than simply a consumer. The conversations come at a time when businesses globally race to understand how AI can be incorporated into operations — from automating processes and analysing information to supporting decision-making. But adoption alone does not necessarily translate into economic value for African markets.

David Monaghan, the vice-president of Africa Tech Festival, said the conversation around technology had become increasingly interconnected, complex and urgent.

“It’s no longer simply about whether businesses will adopt AI, move to the cloud or invest in new infrastructure but about how those decisions are made, who benefits from them and what needs to be in place for them to deliver sustainable growth,” Monaghan said.

One of the biggest questions is what lies beneath the AI boom.

AI depends on significant computing power and the infrastructure required to store and process enormous amounts of data. This places data centres, cloud infrastructure and local computing capacity at the heart of Africa’s AI ambitions.

One of the discussions at the tech festival will centre on the next wave of AI infrastructure growth, where new capacity should be built, the role of partnerships with hyperscale technology providers and the importance of localised computing. AI cannot be separated from the infrastructure supporting it.

For African countries, the infrastructure conversation also raises questions around data sovereignty. As more sensitive information is processed through cloud and AI systems, governments and businesses are having to consider where data is stored, how it is accessed and what infrastructure is available in their own markets.

Cost and performance will also influence those decisions, particularly in markets where energy supply and digital infrastructure remain uneven.

The continent’s connectivity gap will form another important part of the conversation. While fibre networks and mobile technology have transformed access to the internet, millions of people remain underserved.

The Telecoms & Connectivity programme will examine investment in fibre, the continued roll-out of 4G and 5G networks and the expanding role of satellite technology in reaching communities that traditional infrastructure has struggled to serve.

For people and businesses to participate meaningfully in the digital economy, they need reliable access to online services, digital platforms and technologies driving new forms of work and commerce.

Cybersecurity is another growing consideration. The expansion of AI, cloud computing and connected services creates new opportunities but also increases the importance of protecting data, systems and users from cyber threats.

For Africa to build sustainable digital economies, investment will need to extend beyond individual technologies but that also raises a question about who ultimately benefits from Africa’s digital transformation.

The challenge is no longer simply keeping pace with technological change. It is building the ecosystem around the change to ensure African businesses, innovators and consumers can participate in and potentially shape what comes next.