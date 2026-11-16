China’s electric passenger plane aces first manned flight

China’s new electric passenger plane has taken to the skies with flying colours, completing its first manned flight.

The 10-tonne aircraft flew over Binzhou, east China’s Shandong Province, on Saturday. Two pilots and a flight test engineer took it for a spin.

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The test lasted just under an hour, with 16 minutes and 38 seconds in the air and covering 60.4km.

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The development team said it all went smoothly, with all performance indicators meeting expectations.

The test follows the plane’s first unmanned intelligent flight on February 2.

Developed by Comac — the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China — the CE-25A is the company’s first electric commercial aircraft. Designed primarily for short inter-city hops, it can ferry up to 19 passengers at a cruising speed of 300km/h, with a cruising altitude of 2 400m and a range of 400km.

The “C” in its name stands for both China and Comac, the “E” for electric propulsion (powered by a ducted-fan mounted above the wings), and the “25” indicates compliance with China’s rigorous Part 25 airworthiness standards. The “A” denotes the first plane in the series.

The aircraft is a joint effort between Comac, the world’s top battery maker CATL, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and other partners.

With 19 unmanned test flights already completed, regulators have accepted its application for a type certificate — a major step toward getting the plane cleared for commercial service.

The successful flight marks a significant leap forward in China’s push for electric aviation.