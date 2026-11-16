Italy fines Meta €887 million over Android users’ data access

Italy’s data protection agency on Saturday fined Meta Platforms €805 million (R15 billion) after finding that the company accessed Android users’ photos and videos without their consent or notice.

Meta had access to Android users’ ​photos and videos through a Facebook app feature that ​suggested content from users’ personal galleries that they could post, the Italian Data Protection Authority said in a statement.

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Meta has 60 days to disable the feature by default and seek users’ consent separately, it said, adding that around 20 million Android users in Italy have been affected.

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A Meta spokesperson said the company would appeal, strongly disagreeing with the authority’s decision and calling the fine “disproportionate”.

“This is a simple feature that helps people share photos and videos on Facebook. ​Users must grant permission on their device before the feature can operate, and ‌they can change that permission at any time in their settings,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The investigation, which began in 2025, did not cover the possible use of the content to train artificial intelligence models, a practice Meta denied, the authority said.

The authority also said it reserved the right to assess separately a new feature, launched in 2026, that allowed content from users’ galleries to be processed in the cloud.

The fine was equivalent to about 0.47% of the group’s global revenue, ​the authority said.