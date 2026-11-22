South Africa wants to move beyond hosting data centres and play a greater role in developing and innovating artificial intelligence (AI), President Cyril Ramaphosa said during a visit to the United States.

Speaking at Stanford University in California, Ramaphosa said the country welcomed investment in data centres but wanted such projects to create opportunities for local businesses, researchers and technology innovators, the South African Government News Agency reported on Friday.

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“We no longer just want to be recipients of those technologies. We want to participate in their origination and innovation,” he said, calling for greater African involvement in shaping emerging technologies.

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Ramaphosa cited South Africa’s skilled workforce, universities and research institutions as key assets for expanding its participation in the global AI industry. He said that could also help address domestic challenges such as unemployment and inequality.

He identified improvements in electricity supply as another advantage in attracting data centre investments, noting that companies including Amazon and Google are expanding their presence in the country.

However, he stressed that foreign investment should also strengthen local expertise and encourage collaboration within the technology sector.

The president also called for greater engagement with South Africans living abroad to tap into their skills, investment and networks to support young entrepreneurs at home.

He said the country must prepare young people for an AI-driven economy while addressing the risks associated with the technology.