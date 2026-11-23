NAIROBI: Construction machinery company TISCO Group and Huawei jointly held a forum in Nairobi recently to explore digital collaboration for greater operational efficiency and better customer service.

Themed “Enhancing Client Service and Experience,” the forum brought together industry partners and corporate representatives to discuss how digital technologies can support the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries.

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Since entering the Kenyan market in 1998, Huawei has been actively involved in the country’s digital infrastructure building, including telecommunications networks and data centers, contributing to the country’s digital development.

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TISCO Group, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Kenya, provides construction machinery sales, leasing and related services across many African countries, including Uganda, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Shi Qinghua, managing director of Huawei Cloud Kenya, said Huawei would provide digital solutions and cloud infrastructure to support TISCO’s digital transformation. He noted that Huawei would continue to localize its technologies, facilitate knowledge transfer and build a sustainable digital ecosystem that leaves no one behind.

Zhang Yuanxiang, chairperson of TISCO Group, said the partnership with Huawei would support the company’s digital transformation efforts.

“Enterprises in traditional industries need the technologies and tools from high-tech companies to improve their management standards and customer service capabilities,” he said.

Emmanuel Masika, general manager of TISCO Group, said the collaboration would help improve service responsiveness, streamline inventory management and maintenance, and reduce operating costs for customers.

Anthony Maina, solutions architect at Huawei Cloud, said in the construction sector, digital technologies can improve routine processes such as accounting, procurement and document sharing, making business operations more efficient. Affordable digital solutions should be accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises, enabling them to benefit from technological advances, he added.

During the forum, TISCO and Huawei signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Participants discussed ways to further integrate digital technologies into traditional industries, accelerate digital transformation, and create more employment opportunities.