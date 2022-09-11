Eccentric coach Eymael tipped for Chippa hot seat

The controversial Luc Eymael is the front-runner to become Chippa United’s 33rd coach in 10 years. This is after the Chilli Boys’ trigger-happy boss, Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi, sacked Daine Klate on Thursday after their loss to defending champions Mamelodi

Sundowns.

Eymael is now coaching in Libya at Ittihad Misrata.

Other reports suggest that Mpengesi is toying around with the idea of recalling Leintjies.

Morgan Mammila and Siyabulela Gwambi were in charge of the match against AmaZulu yesterday.

The well-travelled Mammila had joined Cape Town All Stars but he recently returned to Chippa and was on the touchline with Klate in the match against the Brazilians. He was general manager at Baroka FC as well.

Speaking from Libya, Eymael confirmed he had a chat with Mammila recently.

“I hear that other coaches like Ernst Middendorp have been identified for the job. Yes, Morgan called me and asked where I was at the moment. He told me he was going back to Chippa and if I would be interested. I told him I was in Libya and that I had a club and a contract.”

“I explained that if Chippa is interested in me he will have to discuss the buyout clause on my contract because I respect this club. I love South Africa, the people and the mentality and the way of life. We are on level one of talks, and we did not go far,” added Eymael.

In 2020, Chippa wanted to sign Eymael but they rescinded because the Belgian was accused of having uttered racial remarks in Tanzania. Mpengesi bowed to public pressure and Safa said the coach will not be allowed to coach in the country again.

Safa’s ethics committee later cleared Eymael.

