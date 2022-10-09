Folz appointed as AmaZulu coach until end of season

AmaZulu have appointed Romain Folz as their new coach. The 32-year-old coach, who was in the books of Marumo Gallants at the beginning of the season, will be assisted by Usuthu legend Ayanda Dlamini.

Folz, a French national with Moroccan roots, replaces Brandon Truter, who left the club on Thursday.

AmaZulu chairperson Sandile Zungu confirmed to the Sunday World that Folz, together with Dlamini, will be in charge until the end of the current season.

Former Kaizer Chiefs coaches Ernst Middendorp and Muhsin Ertugral were linked with the job but Zungu opted for the more adventurous option of the young Folz.

“Folz is a skilled tactician with an advanced soccer analytical mind. He was, until recently, head coach of Marumo Gallants. Dlamini was head coach of AmaZulu FC prior to the arrival of Benni McCarthy. Since then, he has been working with AmaZulu reserves, the DStv Diski Challenge team, as co-coach,” said Zungu.

Folz is the youngest coach in the PSL and had a coaching stint in Ghana with Ashanti Gold and in Botswana with Township Rollers. He left Gallants in a bizarre manner just before a game could kick-off.

It was alleged he had a tiff with Gallants’ technical director Harris “TV4” Choeu. It was widely reported the two did not see eye to eye and as a result he only lasted six games.

Choeu made scathing remarks about Folz in the media and he was duly reprimanded by the Gallants bosses.

Folz was a no-show when Gallants played against Swallows FC and was quoted in the media saying that Gallants officials were interfering with his teams and that he was told which players to use or not, or else he would face the consequences.

The coach and his assistant started their new job yesterday and they will have enough time to settle down and get to know the players. They will continue to work with another AmaZulu and Bafana Bafana legend Siyabonga “Bhele” Nomvethe, who arrived at the club when Benni McCarthy was head coach.

Usuthu’s last game was the rather embarrassing 1-0 loss to newcomers Richards Bay United midweek and that defeat contributed a lot to Truter vacating his post.

AmaZulu’s next match is against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

