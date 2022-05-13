Lesufi still shocked following murder of grade 10 Soweto pupil

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is still in shock following the gruesome murder of a grade 10 learner at Thaba-Jabula Secondary School in Pimville, Soweto on Thursday.

The deceased was stabbed to death inside the school premises by a fellow grade 9 pupil who was allegedly defending his younger brother from being bullied.

The deceased, who was rushed to the hospital to receive medical attention, later succumbed to his injuries. He sustained four stab wounds inflicted by the suspect, who was apprehended by the police after fleeing the crime scene.

Lesufi said his department strongly condemns the “violent behaviour” that took place at Thaba-Jabula, and encouraged pupils to report incidents of bullying so that disciplinary action could be taken against the perpetrators.

“Revenge cannot be a solution,” said Lesufi.

“This is to appeal to parents to allow schooling to resume on Monday so that necessary support is provided to the school community. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased learner.”

The provincial education department’s psycho-social unit and social workers could not provide counselling on Friday after learning was disrupted by a group of parents who demanded that the school be shut down for the day.

