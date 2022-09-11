New book lifts the veil on what makes enigmatic MaMkhize tick

Football boss, businesswoman, philanthropist and reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s upcoming book, “My World My Rules” will finally lift the lid on her life and acrimonious divorce.

One of the extracts in the yet-to-be-released book gives a glimpse of what led to the collapse of her marriage to Sbu Mpisane, her close relationship with her late father and what drives her.

In 2018, MaMkhize, as she’s affectionately known to her millions of followers, and Mpisane hit the headlines, becoming the newspapers’ fodder after it emerged the duo was going through a divorce.

The Durban business and social circles IT couple’s marriage was at the time dogged by allegations of infidelity on the part of Mpisane.

“I honestly believed we had a great marriage despite occasional turbulences. Even when we celebrated that epic 10th anniversary of our marriage in 2011, I still believed I was joyful in my marriage. That’s the reason it took me 25 years to realise there was only one benefactor and one beneficiary in this imagined romance. He was the one lavished with all the love to his heart’s content,” she writes in one of the passages.

Their son, Andile, in 2019 tore into his father in a blistering social media post, claiming he allegedly cheated on his mother and fathered at least four kids out of wedlock.

Andile further claimed that his father had been using resources belonging to his tycoon mother to maintain the same kids he allegedly sired with his mistresses, but his father has remained silent on the allegations.

MaMkhize’s family been politically active in Umbumbulu, a village near eManzimtoti.

Her late parents, Sipho and Florence Mkhize, were ANC activists during white apartheid rule in the country.

The Durban socialite’s father was murdered in 1991 in a crime believed to be linked to his political activities.

MaMkhize, in the book, details the impact his father’s death had on her.

“You were gone too soon, dad. They say life begins at 40 and ironically, that’s when yours was ended. I remember your ways like you never left. If I knew that the day at the Umbumbulu police station holding cells would be our last together, I would have at least taken a photo, even though it would have burnt down with the house like the rest of our precious possessions,” she writes.

On what keeps her going and about her beliefs and convictions, MaMkhize, who owns one of the top PSL clubs, Royal AM, says: “I am who I am because I don’t forget where I come from. I remain grounded at all times. After all, I’m just a farm girl from eMbumbulu. My parents, even though they have passed, remain my guardian angels but they can’t do it alone. God is

always leading the way and they walk with me everyday….”

