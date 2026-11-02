Watch: Nigeria turns to homegrown defence to tackle security challenges

Nigeria has concluded its inaugural Africa International Defence Exhibition (Afridex) in Lagos, showcasing combat drones, armoured vehicles, ammunition and other military equipment.

Organised by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, the event brought local manufacturers and international firms together to promote domestic production and explore partnerships.

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Exhibitor Darlington Abuda said it highlighted Nigeria’s growing capacity to build advanced equipment: “Not a lot of people know that Nigerians make this type of drone … Everybody thinks it can only be seen in movies. But once this gets out, people will know we have capacity. And because the military is using it, there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

The push for local production comes as Nigeria battles insurgency, kidnappings and other security threats.

Nigeria hopes such partnerships will strengthen local manufacturing, attract investment and reduce reliance on imported military equipment.