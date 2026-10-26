Watch: Security alert issued after AI agents find critical software flaw

Global cybersecurity experts are urging organisations to update their systems after they discovered a vulnerability in the programming language that powers most of the internet.
Several European government websites went offline on Wednesday as a precaution. Two cybersecurity companies, Calif and Wiz, say they used artificial intelligence agents to discover the flaw.
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- Global cybersecurity experts are urging organisations to update their systems after they discovered a vulnerability in the programming language that powers most of the internet.
- Several European government websites went offline on Wednesday as a precaution. Two cybersecurity companies, Calif and Wiz, say they used artificial intelligence agents to discover the flaw.
- CGTN