Zakes Bantwini demands payment of royalties from record company and files lawsuit

Recording superstar Zakhele “Zakes Bantwini” Madida is in a legal battle with Paradise Africa Distribution (PAD) after they sued his company, Mayonie Production, for a breach of contract. Madida has turned the tables on PAD by demanding payment of his royalties and accusing them of breaching their agreement by remixing his blockbuster song Osama without his consent.

Despite his lawyers’ demand to withdraw the remix from commercial circulation, PAD failed to do so, leading to the cancellation of the agreement. Madida is now seeking an order to force PAD to render a full account of the royalties owed to him and pay him whatever is due from August 6, 2021.

