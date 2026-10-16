3 children, 1 adult killed in Oregon elementary school shooting: reports

At least three children and one adult were killed in a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday, according to multiple law enforcement sources cited by CBS News and CNN.

The suspect, a 16-year-old male, was found dead when police arrived.

Authorities said he may have been shot and killed by a bystander. Police received a report of a man shooting into a car shortly before 1 pm, followed about a minute later by multiple emergency calls reporting that someone had entered the school and opened fire.

ALSO READ: Thailand mourns school shooting victims amid growing scrutiny over youth gun access

At least two people were transported to St. Charles Medical Center, while the total number of victims remained unclear, according to police. The school was evacuated and placed under lockdown, and authorities established a reunification center at a nearby church for students, staff and their families.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined local and state authorities in responding to the shooting.

ALSO READ: Trump assumes dinner shooter is ‘lone wolf’, rules out Iran connection

In a post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau “will make every resource they need available.”

Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook said the school community was “stunned and heartbroken” by the tragedy, extending sympathy to the victims’ families and others affected.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden also expressed condolences and called for action to curb gun violence.

The shooting adds to the continuing toll of school gun violence in the US.

CNN reported at least 52 school shootings nationwide so far this year, including 36 on K-12 school grounds, leaving at least 28 people dead and 48 others injured. CBS cited a separate database documenting at least 149 incidents at K-12 schools.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter