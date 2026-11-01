Africa ready for Olympic debut with Dakar Youth Games

The Dakar Youth Olympic Games are set to make history as the first Olympic sporting event hosted on African soil, with organisers expressing confidence that preparations are complete despite a four-year delay.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry said on Thursday that the long-awaited event was ready to welcome nearly 2 700 athletes aged 14 to 17 from 204 National Olympic Committees.

Senegal becomes the first African country to host an Olympic event, with the Games scheduled to open on Saturday and run until November 13.

Advertisement

Originally planned for 2022, the competition was postponed by four years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are so happy. This has been a long time in the making,” Coventry told a press conference in Dakar after touring competition venues and the athletes’ village. She said key preparations had reached major milestones before the opening ceremony.

Coventry, a former Olympic swimming champion from Zimbabwe, made history in 2025 when she became the first African elected to lead the IOC.

Organisers have also outlined extensive security arrangements, including support from Spanish and French police officers who gained experience during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Coventry said she was particularly proud to see the event take shape, having been part of the IOC when Dakar was selected as host.

Play Mute Play advert

Humphrey Kayange, chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Games, said the event could leave a lasting impact beyond the competition itself.

Africa has yet to host the Summer Olympic Games, despite several bids over the years. The prospect of bringing the event to the continent has gained fresh attention after South Africa named Durban on Thursday as its candidate city for the 2036 or 2040 Olympics.

Kayange said the Dakar Games could provide a foundation for future sporting development across Africa through investments in infrastructure, sporting venues and human resources.

He expressed hope that the opportunities created by the event would inspire further growth in African sport.