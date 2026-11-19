Children pose for a photo at Meera Center in Cairo, Egypt. /Xinhua/Xin Mengchen

Early in the morning, children’s laughter echoes through a residential building in Cairo’s Nasr City district. In a makeshift waiting room, parents chat as they sew, surrounded by Palestinian handicrafts and children’s drawings.

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This is the Meera Center, a kindergarten established in Cairo in 2024 that now serves around 360 Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip.

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“Many families forced to relocate to Cairo by the war have lost their homes and sources of income. We provide children with education and psychosocial support, and help families in need with meals and basic supplies,” said Wejdan Diab, the center’s founder.

A new home away from home

Meera is the name of Diab’s daughter and the kindergarten she founded in Gaza in 2011, which served more than 400 children each year. In Arabic, “meera” refers to provisions prepared for a journey.

When the latest round of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict erupted in October 2023, Diab was displaced from her home in Gaza and eventually made her way to Cairo.

There, she contacted the Palestinian Embassy in Egypt with a proposal to establish a place where displaced children could continue their education and receive support.

Through social media, word of mouth and community support, the kindergarten opened its doors in Cairo in September 2024.

More than 20 volunteers from Egypt, Gaza and elsewhere teach children from preschool to third grade, offering lessons in Arabic, English, mathematics, science, art and religious education.

“I wanted to give these children a place where they could keep learning, receive companionship and get psychological support. I hoped the Meera Center could become their new home,” Diab said.

Children study at Meera Center in Cairo, Egypt./ Xinhua/Xin Mengchen

Healing through art and play

Faiza Youssef Saeed, a staff member at the center, said many children continued to suffer from war-related psychological trauma. Their early drawings often depicted bombed houses, victims and skies filled with smoke and flames.

The center uses art and play to help children work through their traumatic experiences, Saeed said.

Saeed recalled an exercise she conducted with Maria Abu Safu, now 12. She asked the girl to imagine listening to a radio playing various sounds and say which one she feared most.

“The sound of bombardment,” Maria answered.

Saeed then guided her to imagine gradually turning down the volume. Maria initially resisted, prompting Saeed to slow down and guide her patiently.

Over time, children began expressing themselves more freely through their artwork, Saeed said.

Sati Murad said her son showed signs of psychological trauma when they first arrived in Cairo. He would sometimes freeze and stare when he heard certain sounds, as if trying to recognize something from his past in Gaza.

After joining the center, where the familiar customs, language and daily routines helped him feel at ease, he gradually began to open up.

“He used to speak very little, but now he has started talking. He also used to get upset easily, but has become much calmer,” she said.

Children study at Meera Center in Cairo, Egypt. /Xinhua/Xin Mengchen

Rebuilding livelihoods and holding onto hope

The center also helps parents rebuild their livelihoods.

Manal Al-Shaer, who used to run a tailoring shop in Khan Younis, now teaches other displaced women at the center to make purses embroidered with traditional Palestinian patterns. The women receive payment for each item sold.

“This work has been a great help to us. It is allowing us to gradually regain our ability to support ourselves,” Al-Shaer said.

For these families, however, displacement has not severed their ties to Gaza. Murad said her husband and other family members were still in the enclave, and she often missed the days when they were all together.

“But people who remain in Gaza tell me not to go back,” she said.

Diab expressed hope that countries around the world would work to bring the war to an end and provide greater support to Palestinians affected by the conflict.

“Wherever they are, people need assistance and basic necessities to carry on with their lives,” she said.