How China made remarkable progress in transport system construction in five years

China achieved breakthroughs in the construction of a comprehensive transport system during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021–2025), especially in infrastructure, transportation services and technologies, said the country’s minister of transport, Liu Wei.

Liu made the remarks at the ministers’ corridor on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People’s Congress on Monday.

The past five years witnessed fast construction in infrastructure, with the completion rate of the main framework of the national integrated three-dimensional transportation network exceeding 90%, said Liu, adding that the ministry will further raise the rate to over 95% during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

Top transportation player

China is ranked among the world’s top in key indicators for passenger, cargo and mail transportation services, he said. For instance, container throughput in ports accounted for about one-third of the global total, and the volume of express delivery services exceeded 200-billion pieces last year, ranking first in the world for 12 consecutive years.

The country also advanced significantly in the modernisation of related technology and equipment, Liu said. By 2025, China’s domestically built large passenger aircraft, the C919, had safely carried over 4-million passengers, and its automated ports led the world in scale, quantity and technical level.