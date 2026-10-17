IMO chief urges ships to avoid Strait of Hormuz amid escalating attacks

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has urged ships to avoid transiting the Strait of Hormuz and trading in the region as attacks on commercial vessels continue to escalate.

He warned that safe shipping operations cannot resume until the underlying causes of the conflict are addressed.

In an interview with Xinhua at the IMO headquarters in London on Friday, Dominguez said the organization’s advice remained unchanged: ships should avoid transiting the Strait of Hormuz and trading in the region.

“The situation continues to escalate,” he said.

He further said more than 110 vessels have been hit since the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran began in late February, while at least 24 seafarers have been confirmed dead.

Attacks on commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz have intensified recently, with the security situation continuing to deteriorate, data published on the IMO website showed.

A total of 12 attacks on vessels were reported in the strait and nearby waters between Oct. 5 and 11, the highest weekly figure since the conflict began. On Oct. 11 alone, six vessels came under attack.

Dominguez cited two recent incidents to illustrate the increasingly serious consequences of the attacks.

“Just in the last couple of days, we have two vessels that were hit, one a total loss, the other one still trying to reach a berth where it could be assisted,” he said.

Dominguez expressed concern that too many shipowners and operators continued to take risks despite the dangers.

He warned that prolonged disruption to shipping could have wider consequences beyond the maritime sector.

“It may have an even bigger impact when it comes to the global economy and supplies of energy sources as well as food security,” he said.

The IMO chief said the organization was continuing to support around 6,000 seafarers who had remained trapped in the region since the beginning of the conflict.

However, Dominguez stressed that protecting seafarers must remain a priority, even if avoiding high-risk waters leads to higher costs.

“Costs will increase globally; it’s a reality, but we cannot put the lives of innocent seafarers at risk anymore.”

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows merchant vessels stranded in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, near Khasab, a small town in northern Oman, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

Asked whether the IMO had been in contact with the parties involved in the conflict, Dominguez said the organization was maintaining communications with all its member states, particularly those directly involved, as well as countries beyond the region and other United Nations agencies.

He acknowledged mediation efforts by several countries but said they had yet to produce the decisions needed to allow shipping operations to return to normal.

“The root causes are not being addressed,” Dominguez said. “So from our side, we can only work on the operational aspects of shipping, but it’s been very clear that until the parties in the conflict sit down and find a solution to why this crisis started, we will not be able to resume operations safely around the region.”

On the protection of seafarers, Dominguez said the IMO was reviewing existing rules and guidance on risk assessments before vessels enter conflict zones or high-risk areas.

The organization was also engaging with shipowners, operators and seafarers’ representatives to explore ways to help seafarers obtain necessary supplies and uphold their rights under the Maritime Labour Convention.

These include the right to refuse to transit dangerous areas without retaliation and the right to receive repatriation support.

He said the IMO was also examining how existing regulations could be better enforced, including the detention of non-compliant vessels until they demonstrate compliance with international requirements.

Dominguez noted that geopolitical conflicts were affecting shipping across several regions, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Until these areas become more peaceful and shipping is no longer used as leverage in conflicts, vessels should avoid operating in such high-risk waters, he said.