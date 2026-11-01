Iran, Qatar hold talks as Tehran weighs US diplomatic overture

Iranian and Qatari officials reportedly held talks over the weekend on proposals to end the conflict with the United States, as Tehran reviewed a US diplomatic overture but said it had no immediate plans for direct negotiations with Washington.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Tehran would decide whether to hold direct or indirect talks only after Washington agreed to its conditions.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Araghchi described a recent US effort to reopen dialogue as a positive step but dismissed reports of an imminent meeting between the two sides as speculation.

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Iranian negotiators met Qatari mediators in Doha on Saturday, after more than 12 hours of discussions between Iranian and Qatari envoys in Tehran on Friday, Reuters reported, citing a source. The talks were being coordinated through regular contacts with Washington.

Araghchi said Iran’s demands included the lifting of sanctions imposed after the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, the restoration of waivers for Iranian oil exports, the release of frozen Iranian assets and a reduction in US military forces in the region. Tehran also wanted an end to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said Iran had reached agreement with mediators on a new proposal that could allow the waterway to be fully reopened within two days. Tehran also wants Washington to recognise a new shipping route developed with Oman, while other routes through the strait would be closed.

The diplomatic efforts follow a letter from US Vice-President JD Vance to Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, delivered through Qatari mediators. US media reports said the letter proposed direct negotiations led by Vance, with Iran’s nuclear programme on the agenda from the outset.

Rezaei said the tone of the letter marked a significant shift in Washington’s approach. He also said Iran was debating whether to abandon its longstanding ban on nuclear weapons if fighting resumed, although no decision had been made.

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The diplomatic contacts have done little to ease concerns about a return to fighting. Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned on Saturday that any new US or Israeli attack would be met with an immediate response without geographical restrictions. Iran’s military later said it was taking steps to strengthen its readiness.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump had not decided whether to resume military action, adding that Washington preferred a diplomatic solution but was prepared to act if necessary.

Trump, who launched the war alongside Israel on February 28, said on Friday that the conflict would end “very soon” but gave no details. Regional countries have been concerned that Washington could resume attacks after the US midterm elections.