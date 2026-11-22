US President Donald Trump told Fox News that he wants a “permanent” deal that stops Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. He said Iranian officials were “very, very difficult”.

The Iranian side has not yet responded to Trump’s statement but has expressed willingness to keep dialogue open.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that the diplomatic efforts “must be given a chance, and the blockade must be lifted rationally”.

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“Our position is clear: as long as Iran’s demands are not met, the discussion on the Strait of Hormuz and its opening is pointless,” he said.

“At the same time, we have always affirmed our readiness for dialogue, just as we are ready to defend ourselves,” he added.

Iran fights an economic war

While media coverage of the US-Iran conflict has focused on the security risks in the Strait of Hormuz and military exchanges between the two sides, Iran has recently said it is also fighting on a less visible front.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that the country was engaged in a “silent” economic war, “which is far more difficult than a conflict involving the launching of missiles and destruction”, according to the official news agency IRNA.

He said at a conference in Tehran that the “enemy” had expected to cause a famine in the country and a shortage of goods in the domestic market but had failed to achieve its objectives. He added that Iran’s “wheels of production continue to turn”, while stressing that the economic war waged by the United States was certainly not simple.

He added that Iran’s security and military forces had responded with strength, while calling for greater national unity and solidarity in the face of the “enemy’s invasions and unequal war”.

Ongoing military conflict

Iran’s Army also claimed that its homegrown air defence systems in the country’s southern regions fired missiles at a US F-16 fighter jet on Friday night over the Gulf, forcing it to make an emergency landing at an airport in a regional state.

US Central Command later rejected this account, stating that “Iran did not attack a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday – at all.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also said on Saturday night that its aerospace force had targeted US radar systems at two air bases in Bahrain in retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

The “hybrid offensive” operation was in response to the continuation of the “aggression against and violation” of Iran’s airspace and targeted the Al-Riffa and Awali Sakhir air bases in Bahrain, the IRGC said in a statement on its official news outlet Sepah News.

The IRGC warned that Iran’s airspace is a red line for the country’s armed forces and that any violation by a state or aggressive force would receive a “harsh and decisive” response.