An Israeli airstrike near a water well in Gaza’s Jabalia area killed a staff member of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), bringing the death toll among aid workers in Gaza since October 2023 to 600, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the strike also injured three other people near the well in Jabalia.

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“They were carrying out their regular duties at the well, providing critical services to the community,” OCHA said. “With yesterday’s (Monday’s) incident, 397 UNRWA personnel have been killed since October 2023. Across Gaza, 600 aid workers have been killed during this period.”

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OCHA reiterated that all civilians, including aid workers, as well as humanitarian facilities and civilian infrastructure, must be protected and must not be militarised or attacked.

It also stressed that humanitarian personnel must be able to carry out their life-saving work safely.

“Despite this challenging operational environment, the United Nations and our partners continue to respond to needs when and where possible,” OCHA added.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, brokered by the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye, took effect on October 10, 2025. However, Israel has continued to carry out sporadic military strikes in Gaza, resulting in casualties.

The situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank continues to raise security concerns among neighbouring countries.

On Tuesday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called for efforts to consolidate stability in Gaza and ensure the sufficient, sustained and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid during a meeting in Cairo.

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The two ministers urged the implementation of all provisions of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan and stressed the need to preserve the territorial unity of Gaza and the West Bank.

They warned that continued Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank, including settlement expansion, land confiscation and settler violence, undermine the two-state solution and prospects for a just and lasting peace.

They also cautioned against attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo at Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s support for the historical Hashemite custodianship of the holy sites.

The ministers also underscored the importance of UNRWA, describing its role as vital and irreplaceable.

(With input from Xinhua)