Middle East conflict, tariffs drive growing discontent with Trump’s performance

A survey released on Tuesday by the Associated Press–NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found Trump’s approval rating had fallen to 33%, down five points from March. Analysts attribute the decline to his handling of military actions involving Iran and perceived shortcomings in addressing economic challenges at home.

Most respondents said the country is moving in the wrong direction, voicing frustration over persistently high living costs and slow wage growth. Many reported feeling misled by what they described as empty promises on economic relief.

Support for Trump’s economic policies dropped from 38% to 30%, while only a quarter of respondents expressed confidence in his handling of the cost-of-living crisis. Roughly 75% of those surveyed described the US economy in April as “poor” or “somewhat poor,” a sharp increase from about two-thirds (66%) in February.

Similar findings emerged from a Reuters–Ipsos poll, which reported that Trump’s approval rating dropped to 36%, marking a new low, with just 26% of respondents approving of Trump’s response to rising living costs.

Analysts noted a widening gap between Trump’s rhetoric and policy outcomes. While he has pledged to lower gasoline prices and usher in a “golden age” for the US economy, military tensions with Iran have driven oil prices higher, and sweeping tariffs have also added uncertainty to global trade.

Economic strain is becoming increasingly visible across multiple sectors. As energy prices surge, ripple effects spread through aviation, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, and consumer goods, driving up costs for fuel, electricity, air travel, and groceries.

At the same time, US defense contractors are benefiting from heightened geopolitical tensions. Companies including RTX Corporation, Northrop Grumman, and GE Aerospace reported strong first-quarter growth. GE Aerospace posted a 25% increase in revenue, while RTX raised its full-year outlook, citing robust demand for munitions and advanced weapons systems.