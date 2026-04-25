China to invest R2.4bn to subsidise tourist trips

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Thursday announced an investment of more than 1 billion yuan (about R2.43-billion) to subsidise travel-related spending during a month-long tourism promotion campaign. The campaign, centering on the 16th China Tourism Day, which falls on May 19, was launched on Thursday and will run until May 31, according to a circular released at a press conference held by the ministry. During the period, government authorities are expected to collaborate with more than 70 partner organisations and roll out over 9,000 measures aimed at benefiting tourists nationwide.

Wisteria flowers are in full bloom at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, attracting visitors to enjoy the vibrant purple display, April 24, 2026. /VCG

Relevant authorities will also step up efforts to curb misconduct by tour guides, strengthen risk prevention and improve services to ensure a safe and pleasant travel experience for tourists, said Li Xiaoyong, an official of the ministry. The main venue for this year’s China Tourism Day themed events will be held in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province. According to local officials, a “ticket stub-based” discount policy will be introduced, enabling visitors to access special offers across the province by presenting valid travel or event stubs, such as airline or high-speed rail tickets, or tickets to major sporting events and performances. Huo Jianjun, chairman of the China Tourist Attractions Association, said it is estimated that the total value of discounts and concessions offered by tourist attractions nationwide will exceed 210 million yuan throughout this year, benefiting more than 60 million tourist visits.

With the five-day Labour Day holiday approaching, China is expected to see a holiday travel boom during the period.