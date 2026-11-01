Russia, Ukraine agree to hold regular humanitarian missions in Oleshky

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to organise regular humanitarian missions in Oleshky, a town in the Kherson region, after the completion of a joint humanitarian operation, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Saturday.

The mission was the result of months of negotiations and joint efforts to help residents in need, Lantratova said in a social media post, sharing footage of humanitarian assistance being delivered to local people.

Although the mission was completed, living conditions in Oleshky remained extremely difficult, she said, calling arrangements for regular humanitarian missions “an important step forward”.

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Lantratova said that joint efforts would continue with Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s parliamentary commissioner for human rights, to provide assistance.

“We will spare no effort to support the residents who have chosen to stay,” Lantratova said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the evacuated Ukrainian citizens from the Ukraine-Russia frontline town of Oleshky arrived in Ukrainian-controlled territory on Saturday.

All evacuees would receive the assistance they needed, Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The evacuees flew to Belarus before crossing into Ukraine. Three planes carrying them landed at Gomel International Airport in south-eastern Belarus on Saturday morning, Belarusian state news agency BelTA reported. From Gomel, they were transported by bus to the Nova Guta border crossing with Ukraine.

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Before the evacuation, roads leading to Oleshky were cleared of mines and humanitarian aid was delivered.

Oleshky, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, is facing a humanitarian crisis, with shortages of food, medicines and other essential supplies amid continuous fighting.

On October 23, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a temporary ceasefire in the area to facilitate aid deliveries and civilian evacuations. The ceasefire is scheduled to remain in effect until 10.59pm Moscow time (7.59pm GMT) on Sunday.