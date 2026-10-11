Trump urges Ukraine to change president as Zelenskyy feels ‘betrayed’ by diesel deal

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Ukraine replace its president, a day after Washington and Moscow announced a Russian diesel supply deal that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said made him feel “betrayed”.

The deal was announced on Friday after a phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, without Ukraine taking part, a month after a US presidential envoy’s shuttle visits to Russia and Ukraine raised expectations of renewed three-way talks. Russia partially lifted its diesel export ban on Saturday to implement the agreement.

The Trump-Putin call and the diesel deal

Friday’s call between Trump and Putin was their second in about a month. According to official statements from both sides, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties, prospects for resolving the Ukraine crisis, the situation around Iran and the international energy market.

In a Kremlin statement, Putin said Russia had “confirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the US and global markets”, which he believes “will have a positive impact on the entire global economy”.

Trump wrote on social media that Russia would immediately supply more than 300 000 tonnes of diesel to the US and global markets, followed by 500 000 tonnes in November, one million tonnes thereafter and another three million tonnes “within a short period of time”. Citing what he called America’s “complete control” of the Strait of Hormuz, he predicted diesel prices would fall “record-fast and record-big”. At the White House, he called the agreement “a big deal” and thanked Putin.

Hours later, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a licence authorising the sale, delivery and import of Russian diesel until April 7, 2027.

On Saturday, the Russian government partially lifted its diesel export ban, allowing 500 000 tonnes to be supplied to international markets. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the move would not hurt Russian consumers and that exports could rise further in November and December as refineries completed maintenance.

US diesel prices have surged amid geopolitical tension, seasonal demand and export restrictions. The national average retail price stood at about $6.28 per gallon on Friday, up more than 70% year on year, according to the American Automobile Association.

Zelenskyy voices ‘betrayal’; Trump suggests Ukraine get a new president

Ukraine quickly voiced dissatisfaction. In a phone interview with Axios on Friday, Zelenskyy called Trump’s decision to unilaterally ease sanctions on Russia and allow it to export diesel “not fair and not honest”, and said he felt betrayed.

Writing on social media, he said Ukraine counted on “fair support” from the US and that allowing Russia to sell petroleum products “is an investment in the war”.

The deal was announced on the same day that Ukrainian, US and European representatives were meeting in Miami, Florida, for talks on de-escalating the conflict.

“I believe that our team is simply being used as a smokescreen and that is definitely not fair,” Zelenskyy told journalists. “It is definitely not the way partners should act. And, in my view, unfortunately, it is a weak decision by strong partners.”

On Saturday, the Miami talks ended earlier than planned, with the following day’s sessions called off, Ukrainian sources said.

Trump did not initially respond directly to Zelenskyy’s criticism. Asked about it at the White House on Friday, he said only that the world and the US needed oil and that he was pleased with the agreement.

By Saturday, his tone had hardened. Trump said Zelenskyy “can do whatever he wants” but must not strike Russian oil refineries, warning that he had better stop.

“I suggest they get a new leader who could make a deal because he could’ve made many deals and for some reason he never does,” he told reporters. “I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.”