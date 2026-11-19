The United Arab Emirates (UAE) remained the top destination for smuggled African gold in 2024 despite tightening its rules a year earlier, a report by non-governmental organisation Swissaid said.

The UAE, including precious metals trading hub Dubai, took in an estimated 413 metric tons of smuggled African gold worth $52 billion, despite introducing due diligence rules in 2023, the report found.

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Swissaid said it determined the scale of the smuggling by comparing the UAE’s official imports with export data from African countries.

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It noted the scale of the suspected smuggling was up 1% from its last study published in 2024 based on 2022 data.

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The UAE’s economy and foreign ministries did not respond to Reuters‘ requests for comment.

Swissaid said the UAE’s due diligence rules had improved transparency, but it found most Emirati gold refineries had either failed to comply or complied only partially.

According to the report, the UAE’s economy ministry told Swissaid that 13 refineries, accounting for about 90% of the country’s refined gold output, had been rated “compliant” or “compliant with low-risk deviations”.

Swissaid analysed 24 gold refineries in the UAE for the report.

It urged the UAE to ensure traders, as well as refiners, complied with its due-diligence rules, to strengthen penalties for non-compliance, increase customs inspections, and to require companies to their identify mined-gold suppliers.

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Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chief executive of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, told a precious metals conference on Tuesday that there were “false narratives still being published to disparage the UAE’s image with untruths”. He did not name Swissaid.

“Do your own research, meet our regulators, give us your feedback and see the system for yourselves,” Bin Sulayem said.

Dubai is a precious-metals trading hub, linking gold from Africa, Asia and Latin America with consuming markets such as India and other trading centres – Switzerland and Hong Kong.

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