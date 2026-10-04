World

Watch: Brazilians head to the polls today for 2026 general election

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News

Latin America’s largest country votes for a president, governors and Congress on Sunday, October 4. Thirteen candidates are running for president but the spotlight is on the two front runners: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, seeking a fourth term, and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, former president Jair Bolsonaro’s. Recent polls show them statistically tied in a possible runoff. CGTN’s Lucrecia Franco reports from Rio de Janeiro.

  • Latin America's largest country is holding elections for president, governors, and Congress on Sunday, October 4.
  • Thirteen candidates are running for president in this election.
  • The two front runners for the presidency are President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.
  • President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking a fourth term.
  • Recent polls show Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro statistically tied, potentially leading to a runoff.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.