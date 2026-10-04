Watch: Brazilians head to the polls today for 2026 general election

Latin America’s largest country votes for a president, governors and Congress on Sunday, October 4. Thirteen candidates are running for president but the spotlight is on the two front runners: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, seeking a fourth term, and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, former president Jair Bolsonaro’s. Recent polls show them statistically tied in a possible runoff. CGTN’s Lucrecia Franco reports from Rio de Janeiro.
- Latin America's largest country is holding elections for president, governors, and Congress on Sunday, October 4.
- Thirteen candidates are running for president in this election.
- The two front runners for the presidency are President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.
- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking a fourth term.
- Recent polls show Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro statistically tied, potentially leading to a runoff.