Watch: Brazilians head to the polls today for 2026 general election

Latin America’s largest country votes for a president, governors and Congress on Sunday, October 4. Thirteen candidates are running for president but the spotlight is on the two front runners: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, seeking a fourth term, and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, former president Jair Bolsonaro’s. Recent polls show them statistically tied in a possible runoff. CGTN’s Lucrecia Franco reports from Rio de Janeiro.