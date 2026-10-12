WATCH | Rules for thee, not for me – Trump’s Russian oil hypocrisy

U.S. to other countries: Don’t buy Russian fuel, or face the consequences!🚫
U.S. to itself: I’ll get some anyway …🤡
- The U.S. government is warning other countries not to buy Russian fuel.
- There are stated consequences for countries that continue purchasing Russian fuel.
- Despite the warnings, the U.S. is purchasing Russian fuel for itself.
- The situation highlights a contrast between U.S. foreign policy and its own actions.
- The U.S. is engaging in buying Russian fuel even as it pressures others not to do so.