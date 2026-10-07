WATCH | Three years on: What has changed in Gaza? What has not?

On October 7, 2023, war broke out in Gaza.
Three years on, what has changed? And what has not?
The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel that took effect in October 2025 has not brought an end to Israeli airstrikes, and the death toll has continued to rise.
- War broke out in Gaza on October 7, 2023.
- A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel took effect in October 2025.
- The ceasefire has not ended Israeli airstrikes.
- The death toll in Gaza has continued to rise since the ceasefire.
- Three years after the war began, violence and casualties persist despite the ceasefire.