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Watch: US job growth slows in September

By Sunday World
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Job growth slowed in the United States last month.

According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, the US economy added 29 000 jobs in September, which is much lower than predicted.

The unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.2% but analysts say despite those numbers, the US economy is relatively strong.

 

  • Job growth slowed in the United States last month.
  • According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, the US economy added 29 000 jobs in September, which is much lower than predicted.
  • The unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.2% but analysts say despite those numbers, the US economy is relatively strong.
  •   Sunday World

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