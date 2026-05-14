‘We should be partners, not rivals’: Xi Jinping tells Donald Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that China and the United States must work together to chart the future of their bilateral ties and make 2026 a “historic, landmark year” that opens up a new chapter in China-US relations.

Xi made the remarks during talks with US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Transformation accelerating

At the beginning of the meeting, Xi noted that transformation not seen in a century is accelerating across the globe, and the international situation is fluid and turbulent, stressing that the world has come to another crossroads.

He asked if China and the United States can overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new paradigm of major-country relations.

“Can we meet global challenges together and provide greater stability for the world? Can we build a bright future together for our bilateral relations in the interest of the well-being of the two peoples and the future of humanity? These are the questions vital to history, to the world and to the people,” said Xi.

“They are the questions of our times that the leaders of major countries need to answer together,” he said.

Xi emphasised that China and the US share more common interests than differences, noting that success in one country is an opportunity for the other and that a stable bilateral relationship benefits the world.

Let’s be partners, not rivals

“We should be partners, not rivals. We should help each other succeed and prosper together and find the right way for major countries to get along well with each other in the new era,” Xi stressed.

He added that he looks forward to their discussions on major issues of mutual importance and expressed his commitment to working with the US to set the future course and steer the giant ship of China-US ties.

Trump said he looks forward to the “big discussion” with President Xi, adding that the two countries are going to have a “fantastic future together”.

He also highlighted the high-level American business delegation accompanying him, describing their presence as a gesture of respect toward China and President Xi.

“It’s an honour to be your friend, and the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before,” Trump said.

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