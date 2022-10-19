Focalistic, Daliwonga, Young Stunna headline ‘Road to Afrochella’ series

The Road to Afrochella will have a pop-up activation which is set to introduce and highlight Afrochella in Johannesburg, Culture Management Group announced on Wednesday.

Anticipated to be one of the biggest one-day events, Afrochella, the ultimate destination for luxury and exclusivity, will celebrate Africa’s diverse culture showcased by the continent’s emerging creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs.

The Road to Afrochella series will be held at Altitude Beach on October 30.

Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO and co-founder of Afrochella, said: “Afrochella has always been more than just a festival in Ghana, and because of that we’re so excited to bring our Road to Afrochella series to South Africa.

“Through this pop-up event, we have the opportunity to bring our platform to other regions across Africa, help elevate their homegrown talent and design a unique cultural experience that merges the exciting worlds of fashion, art, music, and food.”

The theme is Afrofuturism, created to reflect on the past, explore the future and create a progressive path for the present African diaspora.

The Road to Afrochella event will feature some of the hottest African Afrobeat and amapiano artists including:

• Daliwonga

• Focalistic

• Stonebwoy

• Young Stunna

• Gyakie

• Nirvana Nokwe

• Venom & Shisilize

• UncleParty Time

• DJ Pizaro

• DJ Loft

• Leddi G and Kojo Manuel (hosts)

