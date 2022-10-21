Kenny Lattimore returns in November to serenade Mzansi fans

International R&B singer Kenny Lattimore is coming back to Mzansi for a one-night concert presented by Soulful Nite SA.

Lattimore will join Sentle Lehoko, TBose Mokwele, Sweet Mike, Wilson B Nkosi, among others, for the Up Close and Personal concert at SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

The R&B crooner is no stranger to South Africa having performed locally several times before.

He took to Instagram to share his excitement: “Looking forward to getting up close and personal with all of my fans. South Africa, see you soon, November 26th.”

Fans can look forward to songs such as For You, Never Too Busy, Love Will Find A Way, When I Say I Do, If You Could See Through My Eyes, You Don’t Have To Cry and many more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Lattimore (@kennylattimore)

Lattimore, previously married to singer Chante Moore, is also expecting a baby with new wife Faith Jenkins. The couple tied the knot in 2020 after dating for six months. He also has a 19-year-old son, Kenny Lattimore Jr, from his previous marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Lattimore (@kennylattimore)

Tickets to the show range from R250 to R1 750.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author