National gig guide: Ne-Yo, Cape Malay choirs and more

Whether you are in the mood for a major concert, an intimate jazz session or a theatre production, there are several ways to spend the weekend across South Africa.

International R&B star Ne-Yo is bringing his South African tour to Cape Town and Pretoria, while the Western Cape also has a programme of choral music and live performances. In KwaZulu-Natal, jazz and spoken word feature alongside local showcases, while audiences in the Eastern Cape can catch some theatre and gospel music.

Here is our guide to some of the entertainment highlights from October 16 to 18.

Gauteng

Ne-Yo brings R&B nostalgia to Pretoria

When: Sunday, October 18, from 6pm

Where: SunBet Arena, Pretoria

Tickets: Check official ticketing platforms for prices and availability.

Ne-Yo brings his South African tour to Pretoria following his Cape Town performance on Saturday. The Grammy-winning singer is known for R&B favourites including So Sick, Miss Independent and Closer. His catalogue also includes songwriting credits on major hits recorded by other artists. The Pretoria show offers fans an opportunity to hear the songs that helped define mainstream R&B in the 2000s.

MAMMA MIA! continues its Johannesburg run

When: Saturday, October 17, at 3pm and 7.30pm; Sunday, October 18, at 5pm

Where: Teatro at Montecasino, Fourways

Tickets: Check Ticketmaster South Africa.

The musical MAMMA MIA! continues its Johannesburg run, bringing ABBA’s music to the stage through a romantic comedy about a bride-to-be searching for the identity of her father. The production is an option for theatre lovers and audiences looking for a full-scale musical experience.

ZOID SPAWN at Montecasino

When: Sunday, October 18, at 3pm

Where: Pieter Toerien Theatre, Montecasino

Tickets: Confirm availability with the official ticketing platform.

Karen Zoid joins Ben Francis and Anton Eloff for ZOID SPAWN, a live performance for audiences looking for a rock-inspired theatre outing.

Western Cape

Ne-Yo takes over the Grand Arena

When: Saturday, October 17, from 6pm

Where: Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town

Tickets: R990 to R1,890, excluding booking fees.

Ne-Yo’s Cape Town concert is one of the major international music events on the city’s weekend calendar. Fans can expect a set drawing on his catalogue of R&B hits, including Because of You and Miss Independent. The performance is part of his two-date South African run, with Pretoria following on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Scorpion Kings Live pumps an estimated R200m into Gauteng economy

Cape Malay choirs take centre stage

When: Friday, October 16, to Sunday, October 18

Where: Artscape Opera House, Cape Town

Tickets: R100 to R200.

The Cape Malay Choir Board’s annual sectional competition brings choirs together for a programme rooted in the Western Cape’s musical heritage. Performances include traditional choral styles, solo songs and the distinctive repertoire associated with Cape Malay musical culture. The event is an opportunity to experience a living musical tradition that remains central to the region’s cultural identity.

Shanti Wellness Festival in Hout Bay

When: Saturday, October 17, from 9am to 9pm; Sunday, October 18, from 9am to 4.30pm

Where: Riverside Estate, Hout Bay

Tickets: From R120.

The Shanti Wellness Festival combines movement, workshops, sound journeys and live entertainment across two days. The programme includes yoga, breathwork, Qi Gong, dance and music, with DJs and live performances scheduled for Saturday afternoon and evening. Children under 12 enter free, with activities also planned for younger visitors.

Garden Day at Norval Foundation

When: Sunday, October 18, from 10am to 4pm

Where: Norval Foundation, Tokai

Tickets: R250.

The foundation’s Garden Day combines art, music and outdoor activities in its sculpture garden. The programme includes live performances, a DJ, family activities and access to the museum’s exhibitions.

KwaZulu-Natal

Vuyo viwe brings her album to Durban

When: Sunday, October 18, at 3pm

Where: Hue Café, 24 Campbell Avenue, Berea, Durban

Tickets: R110 via Quicket.

Musician Vuyo viwe brings her debut-album listening tour to Durban, introducing audiences to there are mirrors everywhere. Her sound draws on jazz, African musical traditions, folk and electronic textures, with flute and vocals woven into compositions exploring memory, grief and inheritance. The intimate listening session is an option for audiences interested in discovering emerging South African musical talent.

Spoken word meets jazz at Dubious Gurus

When: Friday, October 16, at 3.30pm

Where: Courtyard Theatre, Durban University of Technology’s Ritson Campus

Tickets: Check with the organiser.

Dubious Gurus combines spoken word, jazz and hip-hop in a performance featuring Durban poet Iain “Ewok” Robinson alongside instrumentalists Logan Byrne, Daniel Sheldon and Anton Cawthorn-Blazeby. The performance forms part of DUT Drama’s Backstage in Action festival, which brings students and professional practitioners together.

Eastern Cape

Hey Hey Divorcé brings comedy to Gqeberha

When: Friday, October 16, to Sunday, October 18

Where: The Savoy Theatre, Gqeberha

Tickets: R250 per person.

The comedy production Hey Hey Divorcé runs at the Savoy Theatre over the weekend. The show provides a theatre option for audiences looking for live entertainment in the city. Confirm individual performance times and availability with the venue before booking.

Gospel music in East London

When: Saturday, October 17, at noon

Where: Orient Theatre, East London

Tickets: Confirm with the organiser

The Kei Region Isililo Manyano Bomme gospel concert brings gospel music to the Orient Theatre, with an advertised programme featuring Mantini Music Production. The event adds a faith-based music option to the Eastern Cape’s weekend entertainment calendar.

Mpumalanga

Vusi Nova brings his national tour to eMalahleni

When: Saturday, October 17

Where: eMalahleni

Tickets: Confirm the venue, showtime and current prices through the official event listing.

Vusi Nova’s Here to Stay national tour is listed for eMalahleni this weekend. The singer is known for his contemporary Afro-soul sound and emotionally driven performances. Fans should confirm the exact venue and booking arrangements before attending.

ALSO READ: Pearl Thusi and Lungile Radu explore SA on a budget in new show

Northern Cape

Appel performs in Kimberley

When: Saturday, October 17

Where: The Fire Restaurant and Venue, Kimberley

Tickets: From R180.

Afrikaans singer Appel is listed for a live performance in Kimberley, with an afternoon-to-evening programme. The show gives local audiences an opportunity to catch the popular singer without travelling to one of the country’s major metropolitan centres.

North West

A family outing in Klerksdorp

When: Thursday, October 15, to Sunday, October 18

Where: Klerksdorp

Tickets: Price to be confirmed.

Dinosaur World Festival is running in Klerksdorp, offering a family-focused attraction featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs and related activities. Although it is not a conventional music gig, it provides an alternative for families looking for a weekend outing in the province.

Before you go to any event, confirm schedules, prices and ticket availability as these details can change. Check the official venue or ticketing platform before travelling, particularly for performances with limited capacity.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter