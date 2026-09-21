Scorpion Kings Live pumps an estimated R200m into Gauteng economy

The Scorpion Kings turned FNB Stadium into a nearly R200 million economic engine for Gauteng over the weekend.

The Scorpion Kings Live is an event headlined by industry giants DJs Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, bringing together various artists such as Nasty C, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna, and A-Reece, among others.

The event is estimated to have generated R150 million in event revenue, according to Gauteng Tourism, and a further R49 million flowed into the local economy through accommodation, transport, food, merchandise and other visitor spending.

The concert attracted more than 70 000 fans and generated spending across Gauteng tourism and hospitality business. The event supported 2 300 jobs across the entertainment industry.

READ: NYDA on backing non-youths DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small

Barba Gaoganediwe, Gauteng Tourism spokesperson, said the weekend demonstrated the ability of major events to stimulate travel and spending while strengthening Gauteng’s profile as an international events destination.

“The event also reinforced Gauteng’s positioning as the global home of Amapiano. As the genre continues to dominate stages, playlists and dance floors around the world, Gauteng remains its cultural birthplace, creative engine and commercial home.

“What unfolded at FNB Stadium was more than a concert. It was a global cultural homecoming,” said Gaoganediwe.

The concert formed part of a wider events programme that included the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo at the airforce base in Waterkloof in Centurion, which attracted an estimated 80 000 visitors, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahli Saudi at Loftus Versfeld.

READ: How the Scorpion Kings are serving up South African culture

Gaoganediwe said the three events together provided a rare combination of music, sport and business tourism allowing Gauteng to capture spending from different visitor markets over the same weekend.

The economic momentum is expected to continue this week, with Comic Con Africa 2026, also expected to bring together more than 70 000 patrons.

The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz and Marble Circus are also in line.

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