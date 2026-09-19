How the Scorpion Kings are serving up South African culture

Amapiano has long since outgrown the dance floor. What began as a distinctly South African sound has become a cultural export, carrying the country’s languages, rhythms and creativity to audiences far beyond its borders.

Now, the genre is finding another way onto people’s tables. DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, collectively known as the Scorpion Kings, have teamed up with RocoMamas for the limited-edition King’s Feast, a collaboration bringing together music, food and South African culture ahead of their FNB Stadium concert on Saturday.

For DJ Maphorisa, the significance of Amapiano’s international rise extends beyond music.

“Amapiano has given the world a different view of South Africa,” he says. “It’s not just our music that people are connecting with, but our culture, language and creativity.”

The collaboration comes during Heritage Month, adding another layer to an experience built around South African cultural expression.

From the dance floor to the dinner table

Food, much like music, can act as a gateway into memory, identity and community. Maphorisa believes bringing the two together creates another way for people to engage with the country’s heritage.

“Music and food both bring people together,” he says. “Combining the two gives people another way to experience and celebrate what makes South African culture unique.”

For Kabza De Small, that connection is particularly evident in the use of familiar local flavours.

“Food is a big part of our culture,” he says. “Flavours like atchar bring back memories and bring people together, just like music does.”

The collaboration sees the artists’ personalities translated into a food experience, including the Papta Sting, a burger with a bold, spicy flavour profile.

For Kabza, the heat fits naturally with the energy associated with the Scorpion Kings.

“Definitely. The Papta Sting has that bold heat, and I think our music has the same energy, it’s meant to make you feel something.”

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Serving culture to a global audience

There is something significant about the direction Amapiano’s influence has taken. The genre is increasingly being experienced as part of a wider South African cultural package rather than simply consumed as music.

Its international reach has created opportunities for collaborations that place Amapiano artists in spaces far beyond the traditional music industry.

For Kabza, the opportunity to use that visibility to celebrate local culture is important.

“It’s very important. We have so much to be proud of, and collaborations like this help us celebrate and share our culture with more people,” he says.

Maphorisa shares a similar sentiment when reflecting on Amapiano’s international success during Heritage Month.

“It means a lot because Amapiano comes from home,” he says. “Seeing our music succeed globally reminds me of how powerful and special our culture is.”

That connection to home is also central to Kabza’s advice to emerging artists and creators hoping to reach international audiences.

“Stay true to yourself and your roots,” he says. “That authenticity is what makes you different, and people around the world connect with that.”

More than a meal

The King’s Feast forms part of a wider experience around the Scorpion Kings’ FNB Stadium concert on Saturday. Guests at the activation will travel from Rosebank to RocoMamas Southgate for the tasting experience before continuing to the stadium for the live show.

For Kabza, bringing the two experiences together creates another way for fans to connect with the duo.

“It makes the whole experience bigger,” he says. “Fans can celebrate the Scorpion Kings through both the music and the food, leading up to the FNB Stadium concert.”

The collaboration also reflects a broader shift in the way entertainment and lifestyle brands interact with South African music culture. Rather than simply attaching a logo to a concert or sponsoring an artist, brands are increasingly creating experiences that allow audiences to interact with an artist’s world through food, fashion, hospitality and entertainment.

The King’s Feast puts that approach on the plate. And for Kabza, the hope is that fans leave with an appreciation not only for the food but for what it represents.

“I hope they enjoy the food and feel proud of what it represents,” he says. “It’s a celebration of our culture, our music and how far we’ve come.”

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